Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Darlington Raceway September NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The race signifies the seventh race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Palmetto State, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 23rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Daytona International Speedway, the ARCA Menards Series was competing in their 15th race of the season from the historic The Milwaukee Mile. Driver Christian Rose banked another top-12 finish with a competitive 11th-place finish in the Sprecher 150 on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Conversely, AM Racing’s Dirt Division was victorious again at East Lincoln Motor Speedway. Austin Wayne Self was able to claim the pole, score the victory in the dash race and host the trophy in the feature for a clean sweep. Overall, the Statesville, N.C.-based Dirt Division has 10 victories thus far in 2023. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 72 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will mark Moffitt’s sixth Xfinity start at the iconic 1.33-mile speedway. In his previous five efforts, he has delivered one top-10 and three top-15 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 Steakhouse Elite 200 when Moffitt steered to an eight-place finish after starting 13th for Our Motorsports. Earlier this year for AM Racing at Darlington, Moffitt in his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Tim Richmond Throwback Ford Mustang contended for a top-10 finish but was collected in a restart accident. Despite the damage, the team fought back to a 20th-place finish in the Shriners Children’s 200. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has one NASCAR Cup Series and one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Darlington. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 52 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 17 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.6. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 108 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 104 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Wawa 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their seventh top-10 finish of the season. Without practice, Moffitt and the No. 25 Wawa Rechargers Ford Mustang team qualified 22nd for the 100-lap race. From the drop of the green, Moffitt quickly maneuvered forward and entered the top-10 early in Stage 1. At the conclusion of the stage, Moffitt had steered his No. 25 Wawa Rechargers Ford Mustang to fourth. Unfortunately, while battling for more stage points in Stage 2, Moffitt would be collected in a multi-car accident. Despite the damage, a resilient performance would put Moffitt and the team back on the race track and contend for a top-15 finish until being swept in another incident in the closing laps. With a battered race car, somehow, Moffitt returned to the race track and finished the remaining two laps to finish a respectable 18th. In 24 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, seven top-10s, 14 top-15s, 17 top-20s and an average finish of 16.7. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 123rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night and his eighth race at the track dubbed “Too Tough to Tame.” In his previous 122 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 28 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).