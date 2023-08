"I’m looking forward to being back at Darlington Raceway and the No. 24 team this weekend. We had a Top-10 run there in the Spring, and I feel like we are capable of more. We've had a lot of speed in our No. 24 GR Supra this season, and I hope to add another great weekend to the history books for Sam and the team."

-- Corey Heim , Driver of the No. 24 Toyota Outfitters GR Supra