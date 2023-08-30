Wednesday, Aug 30

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Darlington Raceway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: SportClips VFW Help A Hero 200
  • Date: Saturday, September 2
  • Time: 3:30PM EST
  • Track: Darlington Raceway
  • Distance: 147 laps / 200.8 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 57 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 1
  • Time: 10:30AM ET
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 1
  • Time: 11:00AM ET
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS DARLINGTON STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 26th
Best Finish: 9th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 7
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 4
Best Start: 17th
Best Finish: 4th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will make his second start at Darlington Raceway on Saturday afternoon in the No. 26 CRUSH Lime Margarita GR Supra.
 
  • Grala and the 26 team qualified 26th in the Spring, driving through the field to a ninth-place finish in his track debut at Darlington Raceway.
 
  • CRUSH Lime Margarita is on board of the No. 26 GR Supra for the SportClips VFW Help A Hero 200. CRUSH is a flavored malt beverage that was debuted by Island Brands USA in March. For more information, visit IslandBrandsUSA.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’ve really been looking forward to getting back to Darlington. The spring race was my first time ever at the track, and I thought it was a blast. We dialed our No. 26 GR Supra in for Stage 3 and had the pace to run up front. We finished in the Top-10, but I think we have the potential to build even further on that now that I have a race under my belt there. We only have two chances left to win and lock ourselves into the Playoffs, so we’re going to leave it all out there this weekend."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Lime Margarita GR Supra

SHR PR

