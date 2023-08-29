Big Machine Racing - Darlington Advance

Overview

Event: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Date: Saturday September 2, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Darlington Raceway 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, SC 29532

Layout: 1.366 mile “egg-shaped” oval “The Track Too Tough To Tame”

Banking: Turns 1 and 2 are 25 degrees, Turns 3 and 4 are 23 degrees, Front straight is 3 degrees and Back straight is 2 degrees.

Laps: 147

Miles: 200.8

Stage Lengths: 45/90/147

TV: USA Network

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. To find the station near you, click here.

Driver Points: 643, 10th place

News and notes:

"Our incredible run of races as we rumble towards the playoffs has created serious momentum for our team,” says Parker Kligerman. “This is a great way to head to Darlington, one of my favorite tracks, and we had great speed there in the spring. We have made other improvements from the spring that also give me confidence. The Summer of Spiked continues, and I know if we keep doing what we have been for the last 11 weeks, we can end this summer on a high note!"

6 top 10 finishes in a row.

For the season: 6 top 5 finishes and 12 top 10 finishes.

BMR PR