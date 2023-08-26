Saturday, Aug 26

RCR NXS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway 2

Xfinity Series News
Saturday, Aug 26 30
RCR NXS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway 2 NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Stage Win and Second-Place Result After Photo Finish at Daytona International Speedway
 

2nd

2nd

7th

"Hats off to everyone at Richard Childress Racing for building such great race cars, especially for these superspeedway races. There is no doubt that ECR Engines and all the folks in the engine shop do a phenomenal job. After back-to-back second place finishes over the last two weeks, we finally seem to be gaining some momentum with our No. 2 team. There has been an improvement in my driving, and my team is doing a fantastic job providing me with fast Whelen Chevrolets, so I can get the finishes we need heading into the Playoffs. We had a huge points night after finishing second in Stage 1 and winning Stage 2. With a few laps to go at the end, I got pushed out of the draft and was able to keep it clean, fight back to the front, and drive through some close wrecks that could have easily ended our night. Overall, I'm extremely proud of this team and the complete race we put together tonight. I'm excited to head to my favorite race track - Darlington Raceway - next week and continue this momentum."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Realtree/Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team See Dominant Performance End Early After Accident in Overtime Finish at Daytona International Speedway
 

23rd

1st

1st

"Our Realtree/Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet was super fast all day. With claiming the pole during qualifying, winning Stage 1, finishing second in Stage 2, and having a solid points day, it slightly softens the blow of the finish. After watching the replay for the first time, I had a big run on the No. 19, got to his right rear quarter, and he cleared up. I'm not sure if he thought he was clear, but he came up and we hooked him in the right rear quarter and into the fence. When he came up, the No. 16 behind me turned left and the whole wreck happened. I think the No. 16 just got really loose there. Before that restart, I was thinking in my head of what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to stay loyal to my Chevrolet teammates and make sure a bowtie got in Victory Lane. I thought about doing what I did and catching the No. 19 off guard, or waiting until Turn 1 or down the backstretch. Both of those options of waiting would have been hard until we were coming to the white flag, which could have been too late. That's superspeedway racing for you though. I hate we destroyed a really fast race car, but we continued to show that our superspeedway program at Richard Childress Racing is top notch."

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Allgaier scores first superspeedway win after dramatic race
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.