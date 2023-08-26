Toyota Racing - NXS Daytona Incident Quotes - Connor Mosack

CONNOR MOSACK, No. 24 Toyota Racing Development Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

What happened from your perspective?

“I just saw the replay. It kind of looked like the 78 (Anthony Alfredo) might have got loose on the bottom and got in the 9 (Brandon Jones). I was hoping they were going to go low. I was kind of committed to the top there, and then they came up in front of me. It is unfortunate – just didn’t really have anywhere to go. It is kind of just part of racing here. Thank you to Toyota, Sam Hunt Racing. The guys worked really hard on these cars. A rough couple of weeks for us, but I feel good about the rest of the year. We will head to Kansas.”

It was your first time here in the Xfinity Series, did you feel like you learned anything?

“Yeah, for sure. We kind of just rode around in the first stage. We were kind of loose in, and we were just managing that to get to the end of the first stage, where we could get a stop and make an adjustment, and I feel like it definitely fired off better there in the second stage, and we were just working our way through the field and I thought we were in a pretty good spot, but wrong place, wrong time.”

TRD PR