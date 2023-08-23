Alex Guenette Set for Second Nascar Xfinity Start This Friday in Daytona With Evirum and Bkfc in His Corner

Canadian driver Alex Guenette is set for his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start this Friday at the famed Daytona International Speedway. Ready to take on the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Guenette will pilot the #91 DGM Racing Team Chevrolet-powered entry with support from Evirum and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

“I’m super excited to have a second opportunity of competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year,” expressed Alex Guenette. “Evirum has been a great partner for me in the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and I’m very grateful to them for believing in me, along with their partner BKFC, and allowing me to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Daytona race. It’s going to be a big racing weekend for me, as I will also drive the #3 Evirum race car at the NASCAR Pinty’s Evirum 125 the next day in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada.”

“Alex raced with us in Chicago and achieved an excellent result finishing 15th in difficult conditions. He’s a very talented driver, so we were happy when he accepted our invitation to drive with us again. We’re looking forward to having Alex drive our #91 Chevrolet race car this Friday at Daytona International Speedway” mentioned Mario Gosselin, Owner of the DGM Racing Team.

The partnership in Daytona is another way to open doors south of the border for Evirum, a leader in the field of environmental brokerage with a wide range of solutions in the management of residual material, and for BKFC to promote its growing combat sports championship among NASCAR fans.

Evirum, part of Allrem group of companies, serves commercial, industrial and institutional clients, as well as racing event promoters and race track operators, among others, supporting them with their expanded recycling efforts, environmental strategies and in reaching their sustainability goals. By using the NASCAR platform to create awareness and develop opportunities throughout the United States, Evirum is increasing their existing partnership program in Canada with the NASCAR Pinty's Series where they have branding on the #24 of rookie driver Thomas Nepveu and on the #3 race car of Alex Guenette. Evirum is also title sponsor of the NASCAR Pinty's Series Evirum 125 race presented at ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

“Evirum is entering the US (United States) market, so when the opportunity to partner with Alex Guenette for the NASCAR Xfinity Daytona race was presented to us, it was in line with Evirum expansion strategy to extend our support to Alex beyond the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series” explained Julien Remillard, President of Evirum.

Continuing to push their brand to another level throughout North America, Evirum was a partner of the sustainability program of the past Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières 2023 (GP3R) which presented the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and is also the official residual materials manager for ICAR Complex where the NASCAR Pinty's Series Evirum 125 will be presented.

Evirum is involved in industries where there is a need and desire to become more eco-responsible while improving residual materials management efficiencies, such as NASCAR and race circuits around North America.

Said BKFC President and Founder David Feldman, “We’re very happy to work with Evirum on this tremendous NASCAR Xfinity event and their driver Alex Guenette at the Daytona International Speedway this Friday. There is a strong synergy between BKFC and NASCAR fans, both sports are all-action and very fast paced so it works for us to partner with co-sponsor Evirum on Alex Guenette’s NASCAR Xfinity DGM Racing Team Chevrolet car #91 for Daytona. We look forward to a very strong partnership with Evirum and cross-promoting at our events.”

BKFC Two-Division World Champion Lorenzo ‘The Jugguarnaut’ Hunt as well as BKFC Bombshells Kaitlyn and Alyssa will make a special guest appearance at the Daytona International Speedway to support driver Alex Guenette in his Evirum/BKFC race car.

Alex Guenette PR