Stewart-Haas Racing: Daytona NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Cole Custer and the No. 00 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) will be back in their Haas Automation colors this weekend at the track where this season’s journey started in February. Friday night’s Daytona 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway will mark the second time this season the Xfinity Series will make laps at the 2.5 mile oval. Having made the move back to the Xfinity Series, Custer was strong out of the gates in February, earning a third-place starting spot for the 125-lap race. He ran in the top-10 for a majority of the race and, despite being shuffled back on numerous occasions, he was able to recover for a ninth-place finish. It was his best Daytona finish in 15 total starts across NASCAR’s Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series. He would follow it up with strong performances at the next three superspeedway-style races, finishing 12th March 18 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, fourth April 22 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, and third July 8 at Atlanta. • Friday’s Daytona 250 will mark Custer’s eighth Xfinity Series start at Daytona. Prior to his ninth-place finish in February, he scored a pair of top-15 finishes at the track. Of Custer’s eight starts outside of the Xfinity Series at Daytona, six came in the Cup Series, one in the Truck Series, and one in the ARCA Menards Series. He earned a best ARCA finish of 10th in February 2016 after starting on the pole and leading 42 laps. His best Cup Series finish was 11th, earned in his sophomore Cup Series season in the 2021 Daytona 500. • In last weekend’s road-course race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Custer showed his perseverance and ability to rebound in tough situations. It was a roller coaster of a day that started with the No. 00 Ford Mustang being sent from its fourth spot on the starting grid to the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments. But Custer wasted little time in working his way toward the front, passing 25 cars by the 10th lap of the race. He was up to ninth when the first stage ended on lap 20, earning two stage points. He ran in the top-five for a majority of the race the rest of the way. While fighting for third with the No. 17 car of Alex Bowman on lap 63, the two made contact going into turn one. Both cars were able to continue, but Custer went off into the esses later that lap, forcing him to pit for four tires, fuel, and to clean the grille. He would rejoin the field 22nd, but on the lead lap with less than 20 laps to go to the scheduled 82-lap distance. With the prospects for a top-10 finish in jeopardy, the caution flag flew on lap 80, sending the race into overtime. Custer was able to stay out while the majority of cars ahead of him pitted for fuel and he found himself fourth on the ensuing restart. As the field approached turn one in overtime, the leaders made contact and Custer sustained damage in the melee but again was able to continue. He held on for a seventh-place finish. • Three races remain before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs begin Sept. 15 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Custer has already locked in his spot in the 12-driver playoff field by virtue of his two wins this season, but he’s still on the hunt for more playoff points to help him advance through the postseason – all the way to the Championship 4 finale Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway. He and the team have this weekend’s race at Daytona, the Sept. 2 race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and the regular-season finale Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway to perfect their performance and collect stage wins to gain points. Prior to the 2023 season, Custer was the Xfinity Series championship runner-up in both 2018 and 2019.