Big Machine Racing - Daytona Advance

Overview

Event: Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Date: Friday August 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Layout: 2.5 mile tri-oval

Laps: 100

Miles: 250

Stage Lengths: 30/60/100

TV: USA Network

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN

Fans can meet Parker this week:

Thursday

3:15p – Walmart 1521 West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach

5:00p - ABC 1198 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange

6:30p The Shores – 2637 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach Shores (pool side weather permitting)

In case you missed it:

Parker was featured during last week’s pre-race show. Click here to see it.

Notes of Interest:

Parker has finished in the top 10 in the last 5 straight Xfinity Series races. Last week’s P3 gets him within three points of the final Xfinity series playoff spot.

“After another strong finish,” says Parker. “We’ve made real headway in our quest to get into the playoffs. I think Daytona is a huge opportunity to continue this late season push. It’s been awesome to see how well our team has been executing each and every race through this stretch. Our plan for Friday night is simple, get up front, control the race and score stage points. The best defense is a good offense and I know we will have a fast Spiked Light Coolers Chevy that will allow us to be up front all day”

New scheme:

A special wrap for Daytona! We flipped the orange and white.

BMR PR