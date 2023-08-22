RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Daytona International Speedway

" We’re pushing hard for a win to lock ourselves into the playoffs, and Daytona is a great chance for us to do just that. The superspeedways have not been kind to us at all this season, so I feel like we’re due for some luck to fall our way. I’ve been to victory lane there before, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect place to win in our Island Coastal Lager GR Supra than in Daytona Beach. We’re going to leave it all out there on Friday night."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra