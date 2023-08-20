Mosack Has Career-Best Finish at Watkins Glen

Connor Mosack scored a career-best fifth-place result in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International. Mosack drove the Sam Hunt Racing No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota GR Supra to the top finish for Toyota on Saturday. John Hunter Nemechek also earned a top-10 result for Toyota with a sixth-place finish. Ty Gibbs won two stages and led a race-high 70 laps (of 86) around the Upstate New York road course before a late-race incident during overtime resulted in a 17th-place finish for the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 GR Supra.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Watkins Glen International

Race 21 of 33 – 200.9 miles, 82 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Sam Mayer*

2nd, Sheldon Creed

3rd, Parker Kligerman

4th, Ross Chastain

5th, CONNOR MOSACK

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

17th, TY GIBBS

18th, SAMMY SMITH

28th, KAZ GRALA

32nd, STANTON BARRETT

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

CONNOR MOSACK, No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How did your race unfold today to earn a career-best fifth place finish?

“We struggled a little bit with the car all day. That’s why I don’t feel like we really deserve a top five, but a lot of races this year I feel like we have, and it hasn’t gone our way so we’ll definitely take it. I’m really proud of my guys. They work really hard. They deserve a good finish. Thank you to Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota. It was just a wild day and we made it there at the end.”

What was that finish like out there?

“It was pretty chaotic. I feel like we had a little bit better tires than the guys around us, but we had the damage so we would lose a lot of momentum up the esses. I about got wrecked a couple times not having that momentum. It was really just trying to survive and hold on. I felt like we were going to have a good finish as long as we could get to the finish, so it worked out.”

TY GIBBS, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 17th

Do you agree with Sam Mayer that this was a racing incident?

“I think when you have to race out of desperation like that and you wheel hop and clean the leader out, I guess you can call it a racing incident. It just really sucks. We had a really fast Monster Energy He Gets Us Toyota Supra and I really appreciate all of the hard work from them. We had a great time out there. I really wish that caution hadn’t come out right there. It definitely sucks to get cleaned out there.”

How do you make your peace with this result after leading so many laps?

“I think it’s a part of life and a part of racing and you get over it. When there’s stuff like that happens – desperate moves like that happen – it’s just part of it and you’ve got to keep going. We had a great car today. I appreciate all the hard work from the guys back at the shop. We had a really fast car.”

TRD PR