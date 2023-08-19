Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Watkins Glen International

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Watkins Glen International

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff is scheduled to take to the 8-turn 2.450-mile road course of Watkins Glen International for the first time on Saturday morning at 10:35 AM ET for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Practice will be shown in its entirety on the NBC Sports App.









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 11:05 AM ET for the Saturday afternoons Shriners Children’s 200. Qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 40 cars entered, two cars will miss the race. Retzlaff is scheduled to go out on track in Group A at 11:05 AM ET. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on the NBC Sports App.



– Watkins Glen International Stats; Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 will mark Retzlaff’s first start at the historic road course situated in the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York.



- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31





Jeb Burton– No. 27 Honoring All First Responders

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Watkins Glen International

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NXS technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Halifax, Virginia native Jeb Burton will take to the WGI road course Saturday morning at 10:35 AM ET for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Practice will be shown in its entirety on the NBC Sports App.





– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the scheduled 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and put on new tires before moving into qualifying at 11:05 AM ET for the Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200. Qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 40 cars entered, two cars will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track in Group A with his teammate at 11:05 AM ET. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on the NBC Sports App.





– Watkins Glen International Stats; Saturday’ s NXS Shriners Children’s 200 will mark Burton’s third NXS start at WGI. In two previous starts at WGI, Burton holds an average finish of 22.5 with an 54.9% lap completion rate finishing 90 laps of the possible 164. In 2021, Burton would start in the eighth position and would maintain his car the entire race to capture a Top-Ten finish in eighth. The return in 2022 would not be so kind to Burton resulting in a 37th place finish after a brake failure would take him out of the event on Lap-8 after starting in the 28th position and moving forward.

