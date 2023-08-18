Austin Hill to Return to Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Stable

Richard Childress Racing announced today that Austin Hill has signed a multi-year extension to race for the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS. The announcement was made during Thursday’s NASCAR Race Hub show on FOX Sports 1 alongside RCR vice president of competition Andy Petree.

Hill, who is currently leading the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season championship point standings, has locked himself into the NASCAR Playoffs on the strength of four wins.

“I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage,” said Hill. “In looking at the next step of my career, I was presented with several opportunities, but it all came down to being surrounded by racers who want to win, believe in me, and will do their best to give me every opportunity to be successful. I want to thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR and ECR Engines. I’m excited to race for wins and championships within the NASCAR Xfinity Series for years to come.”

The Winston, Georgia, native first joined RCR in 2022 and has found success with the 54-year-old race team. Each of Hill’s six NASCAR Xfinity Series race wins have come under the RCR banner. He has earned a total of 24 top-five and 38 top-10 finishes over the past two seasons with crew chief Andy Street and the No. 21 team.

“Austin Hill has set a benchmark for competitiveness within the garage and has proven to be a talented racer who wants to win,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “We’re pleased that Austin has found success at RCR and are looking forward to competing for a championship in 2023, 2024, and beyond.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR