Stewart-Haas Racing: Watkins Glen NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Cole Custer and his No. 00 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) will be sporting the colors of HighPoint.com as he looks for another strong road-course finish during Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200. Custer and his team have scored two road-course victories in the first six races this year where competitors turned both left and right. The first came when Custer parked his Ford Mustang in victory lane June 3 at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway in his first start at the track. He followed that up July 1 in the Inaugural Chicago Street Race, where he led all 25 laps of the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race. He finished sixth June 10 on the road course at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, and sixth again after rebounding from a spin in last Saturday’s Indianapolis 150 on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In the season’s first road-course outing March 25 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, Custer looked to be on his way to compete for the win before contact with another car took him out of contention late in the race, leaving him to settle for a 32nd-place finish. He was running in the top-three for most of the July 29 race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, before an accident ended his day eight laps from the finish. • Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 will mark Custer’s fifth Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. His four prior starts feature back-to-back top-10 finishes in 2018 (sixth) and 2019 (seventh), and he’s never finished outside the top-12. Custer also has five starts outside of the Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen – two in the NASCAR Cup Series and three in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. He earned a best K&N Pro Series East finish of third in August 2016, and a best Cup Series finish of 11th a year ago. • The countdown is on. Only four races remain before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs begin Sept. 15 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Custer has already locked in his spot in the 12-driver playoff field by virtue of his two wins, but he’s still on the hunt for more playoff points to help him advance through the postseason – all the way to the Championship 4 finale Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway. He and the team plan to use the final races before the regular season finale Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway to perfect their performance. Prior to this season, Custer was the Xfinity Series championship runner-up in both 2018 and 2019. • Custer will be pulling double duty once again this weekend as he’ll also be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. It will be his fifth Cup Series start of the season with RWR, the previous four coming July 9 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, July 17 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, July 23 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, and Aug. 7 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.