Indianapolis, IN

Get ready for the adrenaline-pumping action of the Pennzoil 150 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway! As racing enthusiasts from around the world converge on this historic venue, the air is charged with excitement and anticipation for a race that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

The Pennzoil 150 is set to showcase the finest in motorsport prowess, as skilled drivers from various racing backgrounds come together to battle it out on the renowned oval track. With its rich history dating back over a century, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway provides the perfect backdrop for this high-octane showdown.

Drivers to watch: for possible play off clinches;

Justin Allgaier (1 Win, 777 Points): With a win, he would clinch a playoff spot on wins. If John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith or Sammy Smith wins, he would clinch regardless of finish. If Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric, Riley Herbst, Sheldon Creed, Parker Kligerman or Jeb Burton wins, he would clinch with 36 points. If Brandon Jones wins, he would clinch with 11 points. If Brett Moffitt wins, he would clinch regardless of finish.

Spectators can expect heart-stopping moments as the drivers push themselves and their machines to the limits, reaching mind-boggling speeds on the straightaways and maneuvering through the challenging turns with finesse and precision. The roar of engines, the scent of burning rubber, and the collective cheers of the crowd will create an atmosphere that only a race at this legendary venue can offer.

The Pennzoil 150 isn't just about raw speed; it's a strategic chess match on wheels. Pit stops, tire changes, and fuel management will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the race.

"The DINGER" is the defending champion

There have been three Xfinity races on the road course. Each has featured a different winner. Chase Briscoe won the inaugural event for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020. Austin Cindric won for Team Penske in 2021.

Toyota is the only manufacturer yet to win a race at the Indy road course.

The command to start engines will be given by Advanced Auto Parts’ Jimmy Brown at 5:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:50 p.m.

NASCAR and INDY CAR Racing on the same day at the same track!

Stick around its about to get good