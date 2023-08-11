Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome G-Coin® as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Pennzoil 150. Indianapolis marks the 22nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and 17th race overall from 2021 to 2023 where G-Coin®, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner. G-Coin is serving as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr. at RSS Racing for the third time this season. Sponsor Intel: G-Coin® (gcoin.com) is a digital title to real physical gold, where 1 G-Coin® equals 1 gram of a 99.99% pure, ethically sourced Responsible Gold™ kilobar. G-Coin® allows for easy savings and sending of real gold with zero transaction fees and near instantaneous settlement times. With G-Coin®, users can now effortlessly buy, sell, and monitor the value of their gold from the convenience of their smartphone. Download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and Go for Gold! Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 63 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, August 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring G-Coin® in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pennzoil 150 will mark Graf’s second Xfinity start at the 2.439-road course. In his previous effort, Graf delivered a track-best of 26th after starting 29th for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt during the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series races with an average starting position of 30.8 and an average result of 26.9. Michigan International Speedway | Cabo Wabo 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway, Graf hunted his second top-10 finish of the season. After qualifying his No. 38 Gtechniq Marine Ford Mustang 28th, a strong start to the race for Graf and the RSS Racing team was thwarted when he was hit by another competitor which caused extensive damage to the front-end of his Ford Mustang. Graf was able to salvage the remainder of the race with a 27th-place result at the checkered flag. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 285th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his second at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix. In his previous 284 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 US RSS Racing Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 323rd career Xfinity Series start overall and fourth at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 39th career Xfinity Series start and first at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).