Alpha Prime Racing - Conor Daly Pre-Race

IndyCar fan favorite Conor Daly is returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with long-time Tommy Joe Martins’ sponsor AAN Adjusters in this weekend’s Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the No. 44.

Daly’s last NASCAR Xfinity Series start came in 2018 with Roush Racing. In the meantime he’s raced in the Indy 500, Daytona 500 with startup TMT 50, and a few truck series events with NIECE motorsports. But for the Indianapolis native, racing anything at IMS is always special.

“Obviously racing at my home track is something that means a lot to me,” said Daly, driver of the No. 44 AAN Adjusters/Gilreath Farms Chevy Camaro. “I’m just very excited to be a part of Alpha Prime Racing for this event and I want to give them the best result I can. And I want to say thanks to everyone involved in supporting this effort like AAN & Gilreath Farms. I can’t wait to do my job in NASCAR again.”

For Ken Gilreath, owner of AAN Adjusters/Gilreath Farms, it’s a reunion with his former driver, Tommy Joe Martins, who drove the AAN Adjusters Chevrolet for his family team Martins Motorsports in full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2020 & 2021. Martins now oversees day-to-day operations for the 3-car Alpha Prime Racing operation.

“Seeing those colors back on the 44 car brings back a lot of memories,” said Martins, President of Alpha Prime Racing. “Ken helped us really turn Martins Motorsports into a competitive race team by giving us a shot in 2020. For him to come back and be a part of this next version at APR - it just feels like having an old friend back with us. I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for us.”

AAN Adjusters/Gilreath Farms will also sponsor the 44 Chevrolet for their home race at Bristol Motor Speedway later this season.

Tune in to the Pennzoil 150 this Saturday on USA at 5:30 PM ET.

