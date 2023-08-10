Big Machine Racing - Indy Advance

Overview
Event: Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts
Date: Saturday August 12, 2023
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Layout: 2.43 mile road course with 14 turns
Laps: 62
Miles: 151.22
Stage lengths: 20/40/62
TV: USA Network
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and IMS Radio Network
Notes of Interest:
“We are on a real roll since Sonoma,” says Parker. “We basically would have been top 10 in every race since. We have even been close to winning a few. That gives me so much confidence heading into a race that I could not be more excited for. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the most important track in motorsports, in my opinion. When I was a teenager racing USAC, I would come over to the speedway on our off days and simply walk around and imagine getting the chance to race there. I’ve often joked, it would be an honor to win a foot race at this track! Also, I know it’s an important place for Big Machine, which makes it all the better. I think we have a great opportunity this weekend and our whole Big Machine Racing team is ready to capitalize!”
Driver Points: 543, ranked #12
Team website and socials
Parker Kilgerman socials
https://twitter.com/pkligerman
No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster
Driver: Parker Kligerman
Team Manager: Keith Barnwell
Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue
Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger
Engineer: Cody McKenzie
Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller
Mechanic: Thomas Tucker
Spotter: Brandon McReynolds
Shop Foreman: Artie Haire
Shop Support: Jeff Sennett
Suspension: Tommy Machek
Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack
Front Changer: Bryan Backus
Fueler: Justin White
Jack: Doug Warrick
Rear Changer: Marcus Horton
Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal
Hauler Driver: Jackson White
