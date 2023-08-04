Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Michigan International Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Saturday afternoon’s race signifies the fourth race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Badger State, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 21st of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Road America, AM Racing’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series team was in action at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with driver Christian Rose. Rose successfully made his debut aboard the No. 22 Secure Testing Services | Labworks USA Ford F-150, completing all the laps and finishing in a better position than he started. In AM Racing’s Dirt Division, they were headed back to Victory Lane with Austin Wayne Self at East Lincoln Speedway. It was Self’s eighth victory of the 2023 season and the organization’s ninth overall. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 60 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce. We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes. At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call. Continuing with Michigan International Speedway this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons. The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Michigan International Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Cabo Wabo 250 will mark Moffitt’s second start at the 2.0-mile speedway. In his previous effort, Moffitt delivered a track-best eighth after starting 20th for Our Motorsports during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. In addition to his previous Xfinity Series race, the popular driver also has four NASCAR Cup Series starts in the Irish Hills of Michigan to coincide with five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the Great Lakes State. Moffitt is a two-time winner in Trucks, capturing the checkered flag in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway greater than 2.0 miles in length, Moffitt has made 21 starts throughout his career earning two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.8. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 104 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 29 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 103 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Road America (Wisc.) | Road America 180 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America (Wisc.), Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing chased their seventh top-10 finish of the season. In their lone trip to Elkhart Lake, Wisc., Moffitt qualified his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang 15th and steadily climbed through the field in the opening stage. In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America (Wisc.), Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing chased their seventh top-10 finish of the season. In their lone trip to Elkhart Lake, Wisc., Moffitt qualified his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang 15th and steadily climbed through the field in the opening stage. Unfortunately, the AM Racing team battled an axle seal leak at the end of the stage which sent them to the garage and out of the race. The team left the famed Road Course with a disappointing 36th place finish. In 20 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, six top-10s, 13 top-15s, 14 top-20s and an average finish of 16.3. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit's crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 119th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his third at Michigan International Speedway. In his previous 118 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 27 top-10 finishes. 