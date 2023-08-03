Stewart-Haas Racing: Michigan NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

Michigan is one of the faster intermediate tracks on the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit. How do you approach this race and prepare for it as a driver? “I mean, Michigan provides a type of different racing for us just because you have to worry so much about dirty air there. You also have to worry about how you position your car, when to make moves and when not to. You can get freight-trained if you make a move at the wrong time. Ultimately, it’s just a little bit different kind of racing than a typical intermediate track. At the end of the day, though, you have to have a good car that you can be aggressive with at Michigan, just like any other track on the circuit. The No. 00 Haas Automation team has done a great job at providing me with fast Ford Mustangs all season, so hopefully we can get it done this weekend.” Your fellow SHR driver Kevin Harvick has won at Michigan five times in the past seven Cup Series races. Have you gotten any advice from him on how to navigate this track or any others? “I definitely asked Kevin for a lot of help when I was a rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020. I tried to call him every week to try to get an idea of what to expect at each of the racetracks in the Cup cars. He’s definitely been a big help to me in my career, and I’m thankful to have had him as a teammate. There are little things that you can do at Michigan to try and help your car, and he’s been very good at learning what those things are. So, I’m lucky to have been able to get a chance to go to him for advice on racing and life. He’s done so much for the sport.”