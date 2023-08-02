Big Machine Racing - Michigan Advance

Overview

Date: August 5, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Michigan International Speedway, 2626 US-12, Brooklyn, MI

Layout: 2 mile oval Banking: Turns 18°, Start/Finish 12°, Backstretch 5°

Laps: 125 laps

Miles: 250

Stage Lengths: 30/60/125 laps

TV: NBC

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. Find the station near you here.

Notes of Interest:

“After being so close last week and thinking we had our first win for about 100 feet,” says Parker Kligerman, “I am so excited to get back to the track at Michigan this weekend, as it is one of my favorite tracks.

“It’s big, it’s fast and you’re in the throttle a ton, making it one of the coolest tracks we go to. We have been putting the work in on the sim to continue our top10 speed, that we are bringing every week.”

“I am very excited for all the tracks in the month ahead. Bring it on!”

Driver Points: 505, ranked #12

BMR PR