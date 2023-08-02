Wednesday, Aug 02

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Michigan International Speedway

Xfinity Series News
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Cabo Wabo 250
  • Date: Saturday, August 5
  • Time: 3:30PM ET
  • Track: Michigan International Speedway
  • Distance: 125 laps / 250 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 30 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Stage 2: 30 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Final Stage: 65 laps, ends Lap 125
  • Broadcasting: NBC | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, August 4
  • Time: 3:30PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, August 4
  • Time: 3:30PM EST
  • Format: Single Car | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS MICHIGAN STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 23rd
Best Finish: 12th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 29th (Garrett - 2021)
Best Finish: 19th (Nemechek - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Grala will pilot the No. 26 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra in the Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway (MIS).
 
  • Grala has two previous NXS starts at Michigan International Speedway.
  • Grala also has one previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start, resulting in a 12th-place finish.
 
  • Toyota Genuine Parts will serve as the primary partner of the No. 26 team this weekend at MIS.
 
  • Grala and the No. 26 team are coming off their best road-course finish and qualifying effort of 2023 with a 7th-place finish at Road America after qualifying 9th.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"We’ve had a great stretch of races this summer at Sam Hunt Racing, with last weekend probably being the team’s best performance to date. Our biggest challenge has been at the fast, aero-dependent tracks, with Michigan this weekend being an example of that track style. We’ve made a few changes to our cars in the hopes of finding the speed and handling we need for the downforce tracks. I’m really excited to try it out this weekend and see how we perform. I came close to winning the 2018 Xfinity race at Michigan, so I feel like the place already owes me one. I’m ready!"
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra
 
SHR PR
