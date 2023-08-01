No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHECK AT MICHIGAN: John Hunter Nemechek has made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Michigan International Speedway. His best finish in those starts was an eighth-place run in 2019 while driving for GMS Racing. Nemechek’s experience at the two-mile track also includes a pair of NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2020 and five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts.

ROAD AMERICA RECAP: Nemechek finished 34th in last weekend's race at Road America after trouble during stage two ended his race early. Prior to the misfortune, he finished fourth in stage one.

Nemechek finished 34th in last weekend’s race at Road America after trouble during stage two ended his race early. Prior to the misfortune, he finished fourth in stage one. MOBIL 1: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons and an Xfinity Series victory earlier this season in Atlanta.

JGR AT MICHIGAN: The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series program has recorded six victories at Michigan International Speedway, including Ty Gibbs' win last season. In 56 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 22 top-five finishes, 36 top-10s, two pole awards, and 470 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Daniel Suárez join Gibbs on the list of drivers who have won Xfinity Series races for JGR at Michigan.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series program has recorded six victories at Michigan International Speedway, including Ty Gibbs’ win last season. In 56 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 22 top-five finishes, 36 top-10s, two pole awards, and 470 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Daniel Suárez join Gibbs on the list of drivers who have won Xfinity Series races for JGR at Michigan. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

Talk about going to Michigan this weekend…

“We’re looking forward to this weekend. I feel like Michigan is a place I run well and the team runs well. My team is a lot of the same group that won there with Ty (Gibbs) last year, so I have a lot of confidence that we can go there and run up front to try to repeat that success.”

