Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Road America

Race Winner: Sam Mayer of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Riley Herbst (Started 4th / Finished 5th, Running, completed 49 of 49 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 2nd / Finished 30th, Accident, completed 41 of 49 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (4th with 691 points, 84 out of first)

● Riley Herbst (10th with 530 points, 245 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Herbst earned his fifth top-five of the season and his first top-five in four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Road America.

● This was Herbst’s third straight top-10 at Road America. He finished seventh in the past two races there in July 2021 and 2022.

● This was Herbst’s second straight top-five. He finished fourth last weekend at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

● Herbst’s fifth-place result bettered his previous best finish at Road America – seventh, earned in July 2021 and 2022.

● Herbst finished sixth in Stage 1 to earn five bonus points.

● Custer finished second in Stage 1 to earn nine bonus points and second in Stage 2 to earn nine more bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Sam Mayer won the Henry 180 to score his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in 72 starts. His margin over second-place Parker Kligerman was .368 of a second.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 15 laps.

● Twenty-seven of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Hill is the championship leader after Road America with an 14-point advantage over second-place John Hunter Nemechek.

Sound Bites:

“I mean, we had a winning No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang. I hate it for my guys. We got into that incident there, and it put us farther back than we hoped to be. We ran in the top-five up until then, but luckily, we were able to stay on the lead lap. I’m thankful that we were able to recover for a fifth-place finish, but it’s just hard to think about what it could've been. Ultimately, we had a good points day. I’m excited to head to Michigan next week to see what we can do there." – Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

“Overall, we had a fast No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang. The crew guys did a great job. It’s just bad luck and being in the wrong place at the wrong time as someone was missing the corner. We’ve had top-three cars the past few weeks, and we arguably had the best car today. It just hasn’t worked out for us. When you keep bringing fast cars to the racetrack though, it’ll all work out eventually. Proud of my team, and I know we’ll get it back going because we have great speed." – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Michigan 250 on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR