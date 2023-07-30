RCR NXS Race Recap: Road America

"With the day that we had today with our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, I will take a third-place finish. At one point it didn’t even look like we were going to sniff the top-10 with the issues of missing the No. 98 when he spun and then going off track when the No. 20 dropped oil right in front of us. On the last overtime restart, I chose bottom because with the track not being ready, I knew the outside lane was going to be slick. I was able to get inside the No. 48 and probably could have made the pass, but I tried to race him clean. When I saw the No. 48 and No. 1 slid into Turn 14, I was focused on hitting my mark and staying out of the slick part. It just wasn’t enough at the end of the day. We had to persevere and battle back, but that shows the fight in this No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team. It was a solid points day for our team, so overall it was a successful day, and we will move on to Michigan.” -Austin Hill