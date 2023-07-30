Sunday, Jul 30

RCR NXS Race Recap: Road America

Xfinity Series News
RCR NXS Race Recap: Road America NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and Richard Childress Racing's No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Persevere Through Challenging Road Course Race
 

26th

12th

11th

“I thought we were okay to start today at Road America in the Whelen Chevrolet. We weren't good all weekend, I didn't think. But, I knew we were going to have time to work on it and get better, and we did. We were still 12th-15th before we got hit. I felt like I battled the stopping power on the brakes from lap one, and it was just getting worse and worse. It was making the balance in the car worse. After we got hit and had to come pit for damage, we were still in really good shape and the car was driving better after some adjustments. We were moving forward. Then we had the right-rear rotor come apart. It was fortunate it came apart where it did and we didn’t wreck the car or anything. We were able to finish, but I just want a day to go smooth, not get ran into and just have a shot at it at the end. We’ll keep trying.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill Assumes NASCAR Xfinity Series Points Lead with Strong Third-Place Finish in the Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet at Road America
 

3rd

14th

1st

"With the day that we had today with our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, I will take a third-place finish. At one point it didn’t even look like we were going to sniff the top-10 with the issues of missing the No. 98 when he spun and then going off track when the No. 20 dropped oil right in front of us. On the last overtime restart, I chose bottom because with the track not being ready, I knew the outside lane was going to be slick. I was able to get inside the No. 48 and probably could have made the pass, but I tried to race him clean. When I saw the No. 48 and No. 1 slid into Turn 14, I was focused on hitting my mark and staying out of the slick part. It just wasn’t enough at the end of the day. We had to persevere and battle back, but that shows the fight in this No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team. It was a solid points day for our team, so overall it was a successful day, and we will move on to Michigan.”

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

