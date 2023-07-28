Friday, Jul 28

Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Road America July NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Xfinity Series News
Friday, Jul 28 12
Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Road America July NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview NK Photography Photo

No. 38 RSS Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. 

 

Primary Partner(s): No. 38 Gtechniq EXOv5 Ford Mustang

 

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

 

Crew Chief: Steve Addington

 

Spotter: Joe Campbell

 

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

 

Driver Championship Point Standings: 21st

 

Team Championship Point Standings: 24th

Notes of Interest:
 

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team.

 

In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

 

Welcome Back: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome back GTECHNIQ, a leader in automotive protective coatings products as the primary marketing of the No. 38 Ford Mustang for the 20th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2023 season.

 

Headquartered in Cumming, Ga., the Gtechniq range includes composite ceramic coatings, leather protection, fabric protection, wheel and trim protection, shampoos and much more.

 

The Road America 180 will mark the company’s fifth event as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series but the fourth of the 2023 season.

 

Promoting EXOv5: This weekend, Graf, RSS Racing and GTECHNIQ will continue to promote one of their newest products, EXOv5.

 

GTECHNIQ EXOv5 produces a high-gloss, warm-looking, extreme hydrophobic finish. It has a consistent film that is more durable and offers great resistance to road salt, all wash chemicals and can help withstand micro-marring.

 

Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 57 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company,  Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

 

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 Gtechniq EXOv5 Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, July 29, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

 

Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring one of his marketing partners in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, July 23, 2023.  

 

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Road America (Wisc.) Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Henry 180 will mark Graf’s third Xfinity start at the famed 4.048 mile, 14-turn road course on Saturday afternoon.

 

In his previous two efforts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 25th after starting 26th for SS GreenLight Racing during the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

 

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 30.3 and an average result of 27.2.

 

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Joe Graf Jr. returned to the driving duties of the No. 38 Ford Mustang for RSS Racing.

 

After qualifying his No. 38 CoverSeal Ford Mustang 30th, Graf utilized the race to methodically move up the running order. With a better-balanced race car available to him in Stage 3, strategy worked for Graf and the RSS Racing team allowing them to stay on the lead lap and contend for a strong finish.

 

Avoiding the late race chaos, Graf was able to deliver a strong 17th-place finish – his career-best outing at the “Tricky Triangle.”

 

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly.

 

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

 

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

 

He will be crew chief for his 283rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his second in Elkhart Lake.

 

In his previous 282 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

 

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing.

 

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 US RSS Racing Ford Mustang.  

 

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 321st career Xfinity Series start overall and 10th at Road America.

 

Kyle Sieg hopes to make his 37th career Xfinity Series start and first at Road America.  

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

 

For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839). 

Joe Graf Jr. Quoteboard:
 

On Road America: “It’s always nice to visit Road America. The fans are incredible and the race is usually pretty sporty. The track is very long with a ton of unique characteristics which can make it one of the most challenging road courses on the schedule.

 

“We had a good car there last July, but unfortunately ran into brake issues and it ended our day early.

 

"Still, I have done what I felt like I needed to do to prepare myself for this weekend’s race and I hope we can have a solid weekend for our partners and everyone at RSS Racing.”

 

On The 2023 Season: “We started the year off really strong between RSS Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, but unfortunately we’ve been on a rollercoaster throughout the season.

 

“I believe we have really turned some heads between the two rides at New Hampshire and Pocono and while I am still continuing to improve my road racing craft, I am optimistic I can deliver another strong finish this weekend.

 

“We are going to utilize strategy at Road America the best we can with no live pit stops, and hopefully it works out for us again. We need to make sure that we are doing every in our power to deliver the strongest finish possible.

 

“I just need to continue to stay focused, communicate with my team and utilize the knowledge that I’ve gained over the past three years to recover and have my best Xfinity Series season yet.”

Race Information:

 

The Road America 180 (45 laps | 182.16 miles) is the 20th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Qualifying is set to follow practice beginning at 5:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Saturday, July 29, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m. with live coverage on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

RSS Racing PR

