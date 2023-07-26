Wednesday, Jul 26

RACE ADVANCE: Sage Karam at Road America
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Henry 180
  • Date: Saturday, July 29
  • Time: 3:00PM ET
  • Track: Road America
  • Distance: 45 laps / 182.16 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 22 laps, ends Lap 22
  • Stage 2: 12 laps, ends Lap 34
  • Final Stage: 11 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Broadcasting: NBC | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 28
  • Time: 5:00PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 28
  • Time: 6:00PM EST
  • Format: Group A & B | Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds
 
NXS ROAD AMERICA STATS
 
 
SAGE KARAM
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th
Best Finish: 31st (Crash)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 25th (Wright - 2021)
Best Finish: 18th (Nemechek - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Sage Karam joins Sam Hunt Racing to pilot the No. 24 Carousel Online GR Supra in the Henry 180 at Road America, a 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
 
  • Karam has one previous NXS start at Road America, where he qualified 12th. Karam was on track for a solid finish prior to a mid-race crash which relegated him to a 31st-place finish.
 
  • Karam will be making his 20th NXS career start on Saturday and his seventh start of the 2023 season.
 
  • Karam, a former competitor in the Lexus Racing program, will join Toyota Racing for the first time in his NASCAR National Touring Series career when he takes the reigns of the No. 24 GR Supra at Road America. 
 
  • Carousel Online will serve as the primary partner on the No. 24 GR Supra in the Henry 180.
  • About Carousel Online: Carousel Online is redefining the pre-owned car buying experience by putting the driver before everything else. Drivers will find any level of assistance they desire to find the right vehicle for their budget and lifestyle. The result is a premium and state-of-the-art online shopping experience, combining convenience, transparent pricing with best-in-class service and support. Find out more about the Carousel Difference at www.carouselonline.com and view its wide selection of pre-owned inventory today.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’m really grateful for the opportunity Sam and Toyota have presented me to drive the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing GR Supra at Road America. Sam has developed a really great program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and it’s really an honor to drive for him. I’m excited to be back with the Toyota family as I drove the Lexus RCF GT3 with them in IMSA and we made many great memories together and I look forward to making many more."
 
-- Sage Karam, Driver of the No. 24 Carousel Online GR Supra
 
