Big Machine Racing - Road America Advance

Overview

Event: Henry 180

Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. eastern

Location: 7390, WI-67, Plymouth, WI 53073

Layout: 4.048 mile road coarse- 15 turns

Laps: 45

Miles: 182.16

Stage Lengths: 22/34/45

TV: NBC

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. For the station near you, click here.

Driver Points: 467, 12th place

Notes of interest:

See Parker’s interview with Dave Kallman from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel here.

Quotes rom the story:

“I think we would be one of the favorites just for our road course performance this year and obviously my road course history and that sort of thing and this being one of my favorite racetracks in the world.”

“I’ve always paid attention to it from being a young fan, watching CART there and always thinking it would be a cool place for NASCAR to go, and I got to be a spotter the first time NASCAR came there and got to do some laps for Penske. I just remember thinking that was so cool and now I’ve gotten to be there many times on the broadcast side and raced there multiple times. I can’t wait to get there and win this weekend.”

Team website and socials

BigMachineRacing.com

https://www.instagram.com/ bigmachineracing

https://twitter.com/ bigmchnracing

https://www.facebook.com/ bigmachineracing

Parker Kilgerman socials

https://www.instagram.com/ pkligerman

https://twitter.com/pkligerman

https://www.facebook.com/ ParkerKligerman

No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster

Driver: Parker Kligerman

Team Manager: Keith Barnwell

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger

Engineer: Cody McKenzie

Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller

Mechanic: Thomas Tucker

Spotter: Brandon McReynolds

Shop Foreman: Artie Haire

Shop Support: Jeff Sennett

Suspension: Tommy Machek

Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack

Front Changer: Bryan Backus

Fueler: Justin White

Jack: Doug Warrick

Rear Changer: Marcus Horton

Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal

Hauler Driver: Jackson White

