Emerling-Gase Motorsports Announces Stanton Barrett as the Driver of the 35 for NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Road America

Emerling-Gase Motorsports is excited to team up with Stanton Barrett for this weekend's NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Road America! In addition we are excited to also welcome Stanton Barrett Family Wines and Horseheads Brewing onto the #35 team as partners for the race! Barrett has a wealth of experience in NASCAR having made over 200 XFINITY Series starts, including multiple starts at Road America! In addition to NASCAR Stanton also has multiple Indycar starts as well as an illustrious career in the world of film as a stuntman, stunt coordinator and director, with over 300 credits. Team owner Joey Gase stated that “We are excited to have Stanton and his partners on board for this weekend. His wealth of experience is a huge asset for the team, and we can't wait to see what Stanton can do behind the wheel of the number 35!” In regards to the partnership Barrett stated “Looking forward to racing at my favorite road course and with a quality team behind me. This is an important race for my companies and as well for the team to gain valuable points.”[1]

The 38th San Francisco International Wine Competition took place on November 17-19, 2018. Fifty-nine judges tasted over 4,500 wines from countries all around the world, making the 2018 SFIWC a truly global competition. Among those were ten Stanton Barrett Family Wines, nine garnered medals with top billing of a double gold 94pts at the largest and most influential international wine competition in America.

More About Stanton Barrett Family Wines: Like Stanton’s other careers, his passion for wine has translated into an endearing endeavor to provide the highest standard, efforts, and achievement in wine making. The mission of Stanton Barrett Family Wines is to present our friends and family with the most excellent product without compromise in any fashion.

To learn more about Stanton Barrett Family Wines: https://stantonbarrettfamilywines.com/

