RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Road America

" Road America is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule, and probably one that I’ve had the most success at. This year, the track has been repaved, so we don’t know exactly what to expect, but I do imagine the track will have a lot of speed in it. I felt like we had a great run at Pocono slip away from us, so Road America is the perfect place to go get redemption and continue building the momentum we’ve been gaining as a team this summer. Hopefully being back in the original Fire Dept. Coffee scheme will bring us some good luck on Saturday. "

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra