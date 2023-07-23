RCR NXS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

|
"We had a good day in our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway. We fought a tight balance throughout the race, which ultimately we couldn't recover from at the end. We were fifth coming to pit road for the first pit stop, but I got trapped by the car in front of me and lost a lot of track position as a result. Despite being in the middle of the field and stuck in dirty air, we managed to gain some positions. While we had a solid performance with finishing 11th, we didn't showcase our full potential as a team. Jeff (Stankiewicz) and the guys brought a fast Camaro to the track, but we will keep working on the areas that we feel are our weakest. I'm excited to go to Road America next week since we have been strong on road courses this season."
-Sheldon Creed