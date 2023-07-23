Sunday, Jul 23

RCR NXS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

RCR NXS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Persevere to Finish 11th at Pocono Raceway
 

11th

3rd

10th

"We had a good day in our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway. We fought a tight balance throughout the race, which ultimately we couldn't recover from at the end. We were fifth coming to pit road for the first pit stop, but I got trapped by the car in front of me and lost a lot of track position as a result. Despite being in the middle of the field and stuck in dirty air, we managed to gain some positions. While we had a solid performance with finishing 11th, we didn't showcase our full potential as a team. Jeff (Stankiewicz) and the guys brought a fast Camaro to the track, but we will keep working on the areas that we feel are our weakest. I'm excited to go to Road America next week since we have been strong on road courses this season."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Ty Dillon and the No. 3 Ferris Commercial Mowers Team Earn 14th-Place Finish at Pocono Raceway
 

14th

25th

N/A

"Very grateful for the opportunity to run a couple races with Ferris Commercial Mowers and Richard Childress Racing this season. It's been fun to come back to the Xfinity Series and compete with this group of guys. Our No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro built tight throughout each run today and while we kept making adjustments on each stop, we couldn't get the car freed up enough at the end of the run. After running long and being up front, we played a strategy call of pitting for fuel only under green. If it would have played out, we would have had a solid chance at an even better finish. Unfortunately the caution came out shortly after making our green flag stop. I feel like we should have finished better, but appreciate the hard work put forth by the entire group."

-Ty Dillon

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Team Capture Fourth Win of 2023 Season at Pocono Raceway
 

1st

11th

2nd

“We didn’t have the best car all day but we got our Global Industrial Chevrolet better throughout the race. Andy (Street, crew chief), all the guys at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines did a really great job. I thought we were maybe a top-five or top-seven car, but I didn't think we had anything for the leader today. On that restart late in the race Josh (Berry) drove into Turn 1 and got really loose on entry. We drag raced down the backstretch and once I cleared him, I knew I just had to hit my marks. We were really saving fuel on that last run. We didn’t know if we were going to make it and it was on my mind going into the Tunnel Turn that I had to get back to the start-finish line. I had enough fuel to do a burnout so we saved enough. It’s such a special win today."

 

-Austin Hill

