Smith Leads Toyota in Pocono

Rookie Sammy Smith (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono on Saturday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono Raceway

Race 18 of 33 – 225 miles, 90 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Hill*

2nd, Sam Mayer*

3rd, Chase Elliott*

4th, Riley Herbst*

5th, Daniel Hemric*

6th, SAMMY SMITH

25th, KAZ GRALA

32nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

34th, CONNOR MOSACK

37th, COREY HEIM

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Can you talk about the comeback today?

“Yeah, it was a good day overall. We had a really fast TMC Supra in stage one and stage two, and then in the start of stage three the checked up hard and I tried to check up and kind of ruined out day there but came back strong. Jeff (Meendering, crew chief) made a great call to short pit and get some track position and luckily that caution came out and helped us out.”

TRD PR