Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Pocono Raceway NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Inaugural Journey Marches On: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. Saturday afternoon’s race signifies the second race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track dubbed the New York of the South, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 19th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, AM Racing’s ARCA Menards Series team was roaring in action at Iowa Speedway with driver Christian Rose. In his ARCA debut at Iowa, Rose capitalized on his ninth-place qualifying effort aboard his No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang to run as high as sixth during the 150-lap race before a tight race car regulated the West Virginia driver to a career-best seventh place finish in the ninth race of the 2023 season. Iowa’s finish marked the fifth top-10 finish in the last six races for the Statesville, N.C.-based team. This weekend at Pocono Raceway, AM Racing will field an entry in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series respectively. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 54 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce. We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes. At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call. Continuing with Pocono Raceway this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons. The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 will mark Moffitt’s fourth start at the 2.5-mile triangle. In his previous three efforts, Moffitt has delivered one top-10, two top-15 finishes and three top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2020 Pocono Green 200 when Moffitt steered to a seventh-place finish after starting 18th for Our Motorsports. In addition to his previous three Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Pennsylvania race track to coincide with four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the Keystone State. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway greater than 2.0 miles in length, Moffitt has made 20 starts throughout his career earning two top-five and six top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 16.2. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 102 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 28 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.4. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 101 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. New Hampshire Motor Speedway | Ambetter Health 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing chased their fifth top-10 finish of the season. In their lone trip to the 1.054-mile speedway, Moffitt capitalized on his 12th-place qualifying effort aboard the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang to hover inside the top-15 for a majority of the race. An array of late-race cautions allowed Moffitt to contend for his fifth top-10 finish of the year and despite a last lap of chaos, Moffitt claimed ninth to capture his second top-10 finish in the last three races. More importantly, Moffitt gained ground in his bid to capture one of the top-12 Playoff positions in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 18 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, five top-10s, 12 top-15s, 13 top-20s and an average finish of 15.7. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 117th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his fourth at the three-turn 2.5-mile triangle facility in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. In his previous 116 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).