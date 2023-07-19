JD Motorsports is excited to announce a delightful partnership with Graze Craze, the preeminent franchise in the grazing style food category. Graze Craze offers a unique and innovative dining experience, catering to all occasions with their meticulously curated charcuterie boards and picnic boxes made from the finest ingredients. The franchise is set to open its doors soon in Allentown, PA, and is eagerly anticipating its first-ever full sponsorship on a NASCAR race car at the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 22nd.

"My husband Rusty and I are thrilled to be bringing Graze Craze to the Lehigh Valley! Said Jeanne Kuchta. "There is just something special about charcuterie that brings people together and has a unique versatility to fit all occasions big and small. We love the idea of giving back and feel this is something new and fun we can give to others. We also plan on donating a percentage of our sales to our non-profit MollySTRONG Foundation, which funds important leukemia research at St. Jude's. Stop by or call our new shop on Tilghman Street opening at the end of August 2023 and look for our Graze Craze van delivering happiness across the Lehigh Valley!”

Graze Craze is revolutionizing the dining landscape with its exceptional offerings, led by the expertise of their in-store GrazologistsTM, who passionately craft hand-crafted, beautifully designed, and delectable sweet and savory charcuterie boards. Each arrangement reflects a perfect blend of taste and aesthetics, leaving customers with an unforgettable grazing experience. "We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Graze Craze” said Garrett Smithley. "Their dedication to delivering top-quality grazing-style food aligns perfectly with our drive for excellence on the racetrack. This partnership marks a momentous occasion for both Graze Craze and JD Motorsports, and we can't wait to showcase their brand on our JD Motorsports Chevrolet.”

Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 is set to roll off at 5:30pm ET

and will be televised on USA Network.