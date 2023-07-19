Sage Karam Joins Sam Hunt Racing for Road Course Run at Road America

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Sage Karam, a nine-time Indianapolis 500 competitor, will make his 19th start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 29. Karam will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra in the Henry 180 on the 1.1-mile road course.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity Sam and Toyota have presented me to drive the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing GR Supra at Road America,” said Karam. “Sam has developed a really great program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and it’s really an honor to drive for him.”

Karam, a former competitor in the Lexus Racing program, will join Toyota Racing for the first time in his NASCAR National Touring Series career when he takes the reigns of the No. 24 GR Supra at Road America.

“I’m excited to be back with the Toyota family as I drove the Lexus RCF GT3 with them in IMSA and we made many great memories together and I look forward to making many more,” said Karam.

Karam is the fifth driver to pilot the No. 24 entry for Sam Hunt Racing in 2023. He is also the 21st driver to join Sam Hunt Racing in its five years as an NXS team. Additionally, the 28-year-old road course ace, will reunite with Crew Chief Kris Bowen whom he worked with twice in 2022. Karam has one top-five finish out of 18 career NXS starts.

“We are really excited to give Sage an opportunity at SHR to drive our 24 machine at Road America,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “Sage is a fierce competitor and has always shown he has the ability to make speed. I’m excited to see him behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Supra. He’s worked with Kris [Bowen] in the past, so I feel the driver and crew chief communication will be easier and more efficient than your average single-race opportunity. Our goal is for Sage to run the entire race, keep his nose clean, and compete inside the top ten for all the partners that helped make this happen.”

The Henry 180 at Road America will take place on Saturday, July 29 at 3:00PM ET. Viewers and listeners can tune in to NBC, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.