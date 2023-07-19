Mar-Del Watermelon Association to Partner with Chad Chastain and DGM Racing

Chad Chastain returns to DGM Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway as he makes his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start this weekend. An eighth-generation watermelon farmer, Chastain is proud to welcome first-time NASCAR sponsor, the Mar-Del Watermelon Association, to DGM Racing’s Chevrolet this weekend.

When Chastain isn’t racing and working on racecars, he can be found working tirelessly on his family’s watermelon farm, JDI Farms, in southwest Florida. As he joins forces with the Mar-Del Watermelon Association, he will serve as the perfect ambassador to promote watermelon farming in the Maryland and Delaware area.

“I’m honored to carry the Mar-Del Watermelon Association colors as they ride along my Chevrolet at Pocono this weekend!” said Chad Chastain, driver of DGM Racing’s No. 91. “It is always an exciting weekend when my two passions collide, and I am eager to continue bringing awareness to the hard-working watermelon farmers across the country.”

Formed to increase demand for Maryland and Delaware watermelons and the agriculture industry for their farmers, brokers, and industry suppliers, the Mar-Del Watermelon Association works closely with the National Watermelon Association and National Watermelon Promotion Board. As the Mar-Del watermelon season approaches, this weekend’s race will be a great way to kick off the upcoming harvest.

“As a watermelon farmer himself, we know Chad Chastain will represent the Mar-Del Watermelon Association well,” said Mar-Del President, Haley Keenan. “We are looking forward to reaching a new audience of watermelon buyers and promoting agriculture in our area at this weekend’s race!”

The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 will start at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 22. Practice and qualifying will take place Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. All on-track activity will be televised live on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

DGM Racing PR