RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Pocono Raceway

"Pocono is such a fun race track. I’ve qualified on pole there in ARCA, and feel like I know the place pretty well. We’ve put together great performances as a team lately despite some challenges, so I’ve got a lot of confidence right now in what we’re capable of. We hope to keep that momentum rolling this weekend in our Island Coastal Lager GR Supra with another strong run. I’ll also be running double-duty on Saturday with the Truck Series race as well, so that will add some extra excitement to the weekend. I’m ready for it."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra