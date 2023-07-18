Tuesday, Jul 18

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Pocono Raceway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Pocono Mountains 225
  • Date: Saturday, July 22
  • Time: 5:30PM ET
  • Track: Pocono Raceway
  • Distance: 90 laps / 225 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 50 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 21
  • Time: 3:30PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 21
  • Time: 4:00PM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS POCONO STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 15th
Best Finish: 16th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 11th (Ferrucci - 2022)
Best Finish: 14th (Ferrucci - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Grala will pilot the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra in the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway, famously known as the Tricky Triangle.
 
  • Double-duty is on the horizon for Grala at Pocono Raceway. In addition to the Pocono Mountains 225, Grala will pilot the No. 1 TRICON Garage entry in Saturday's CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.
 
  • Grala has one NXS start at Pocono Raceway.
  • Additionally, Grala has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts.
 
  • Island Coastal Lager is back on board of the No. 26 for its fifth of multiple races in 2023.
  • About Island Coastal Lager: Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is made for thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and beer drinkers everywhere. Brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients, Island Coastal Lager is the clean, crisp beer to reach for next time you’re in the sun. Learn more about ICL at islandbrandsusa.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"Pocono is such a fun race track. I’ve qualified on pole there in ARCA, and feel like I know the place pretty well. We’ve put together great performances as a team lately despite some challenges, so I’ve got a lot of confidence right now in what we’re capable of. We hope to keep that momentum rolling this weekend in our Island Coastal Lager GR Supra with another strong run. I’ll also be running double-duty on Saturday with the Truck Series race as well, so that will add some extra excitement to the weekend. I’m ready for it."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra
 
SHR PR
