RCR NXS Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

“I had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We qualified 17th and when the green flag waved my No. 2 Chevrolet took off. It started off a bit free, but the car balance was decent. We worked on the handling during the first stage break, and the adjustments gave me the grip I needed to roll through the corner. It took a few laps for the tires to come in, but once they did, my lap times were comparable to the leaders. The race overall was an aggressive one. I was racing hard with the No. 00 during the overtime, and unfortunately, the result didn't end well for us coming to the white. He was slow through the center of both ends and let me take the bottom lane. He did it again into Turn 3, so I throttled up to take the position. He did a good job of hanging on the outside of the me off Turn 4, but when I watched the replay, I gave him room. He was loose and hit the wall. It's a difficult situation because we were having a good day. We had a chance to finish inside the top-five, but now we find ourselves in a points situation." -Sheldon Creed