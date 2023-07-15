NXS: Smiths Sweep Practice and Qualifying

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JULY 14: Chandler Smith, driver of the #16 Quick Tie Products Inc. Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 14, 2023 in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Sammy Smith led practice and Chandler Smith won the pole as a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series rookies flexed their muscles Friday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Sammy Smith topped the quick practice session in what were his first laps on the Loudon circuit. The 19-year-old driver for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity program was joined by teammate Joe Graf Jr. in the third spot on the board. Cole Custer was sandwiched in between the two as he posted the second fastest time.

Kaz Grala surprised many when he posted the fourth fastest time early in the session. The excitement of his team soon turned to disappointment when Ryan Sieg lost his brakes entering turn 1. Sieg had nowhere to go, and neither did Grala as both cars careened into the wall. Grala and Sieg will go to backup cars for Saturday’s race.

Team owner Sam Hunt tweeted that the incident left him with “no words”.

“[The no. 26 team] brought their fastest car all year.”

Sheldon Creed also looked impressive as he posted the 5th-fastest time in the session. Jeremy Clements clocked a solid 6th-place on the scoring sheet. Clements enjoyed a career-best fourth place finish when the series visited NHMS in 2022; keep an eye on him to surprise on Saturday.

JR Motorsports placed three of their drivers in the top 10 in practice as they continue to search for race-winning speed.

Immediately following the session came qualifying, and a big shakeup compared to the results from practice. Chandler Smith came up with the pole position after posting only the 13th best time in practice. It’s his second straight pole after he paced the field last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and his third on the season.

Smith thought that he had botched his qualifying lap, as he said following his top-spot result. Instead, he’ll be leading the field to green.

Lining up outside him on Saturday will be last week’s winner, John Hunter Nemechek, who ran 11th in practice.

JRM made some big improvements over practice and elevated three drivers into the top 5 for the race’s starting lineup. Justin Allgaier will roll off in third, Josh Berry fourth, and Brandon Jones fifth.

Cole Custer and Sammy Smith, who led practice, will start Saturday’s race in sixth and seventh, respectively. Austin Hill remained where he was in practice on speed and will start in eighth.

Cup Series driver Austin Dillon, making a rare Xfinity Series start for Kaulig Racing’s number 10 all-star car, made a big improvement from practice and qualified in the ninth spot. Sam Mayer, after struggling in practice, joined his JRM teammates in the top 10. JR Motorsports has all 4 of its cars starting in the top 10 for Saturday’s race.

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will go green at 3 PM Eastern on the USA Network. The race, the Ambetter Health 200, will be 200 laps long.