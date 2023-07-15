Toyota Racing - NXS New Hampshire Incident Quotes - Kaz Grala

KAZ GRALA, No. 26 Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

How is that feeling, Kaz, to be taken out due to nothing of your doing?

“It’s frustrating. That was probably the fastest we unloaded all year – we were still making our first run there. We ran long. I was so please with the way that it was handling. I thought we were going to have a really good shot this weekend. Obviously, that’s frustrating. That was completely out of my control. It looks like it was out of his (Ryan Sieg) control too. It’s so unfortunate. Our Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra was so fast – as fast as Xfinity 10G. I was so excited to race it tomorrow. Hopefully, the Sam Hunt Racing guys brought a good back-up car – I think this is the first time I’ve been a backup car in my life, so new territory here, but we are hoping for the best.”

TRD PR