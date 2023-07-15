Friday, Jul 14

Toyota Racing - NXS New Hampshire Incident Quotes - Kaz Grala

Xfinity Series News
Friday, Jul 14 3
Toyota Racing - NXS New Hampshire Incident Quotes - Kaz Grala

KAZ GRALA, No. 26 Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

How is that feeling, Kaz, to be taken out due to nothing of your doing?

“It’s frustrating. That was probably the fastest we unloaded all year – we were still making our first run there. We ran long. I was so please with the way that it was handling. I thought we were going to have a really good shot this weekend. Obviously, that’s frustrating. That was completely out of my control. It looks like it was out of his (Ryan Sieg) control too. It’s so unfortunate. Our Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra was so fast – as fast as Xfinity 10G. I was so excited to race it tomorrow. Hopefully, the Sam Hunt Racing guys brought a good back-up car – I think this is the first time I’ve been a backup car in my life, so new territory here, but we are hoping for the best.”

TRD PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Rocky’s Ace Hardware to Support Joe Graf Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Ambetter Health 200 starting lineup at New Hampshire Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.