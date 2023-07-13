Rich Mar Florist and Ryan Ellis Partner with The Laughlin Family Foundation to Help Raise Awareness and Support Rare Cancers

Rich Mar Florist, NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis, and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce today that Rich Mar Florists will be utilizing their sponsorship of the No.43 Chevy to support the Laughlin Family Foundation. The Laughlin Family Foundation raises money to help those affected by rare cancer through education, awareness, and research. This fundraising campaign will run through the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023.

The No.43 Rich Mar Florists Chevy will be debuting a scintillating purple and white design in Pocono, tied together with both icy and floral textures. The icy texture points to The Laughlin Family Foundation’s founder Craig Laughlin’s career as a former NHL player and current broadcaster for the Washington Capitals, and the flowers are representative of Rich Mar Florist.

Rich Mar Florist has been the Lehigh Valley's local florist since 1955. From small beginnings, the company has grown to provide floral arrangements at events large and small across the country. The family-owned business has been involved in motorsports 2019. They have supported drivers and teams of all sizes, even creating their own racing brand, Rich Mar Florist Racing.

Rich Mar Florist Racing has sponsored drivers competing in NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, 410 and 360 Winged Sprint Cars, Dirt Midgets, IndyCar, and more. They’re also partnered with major venues such as Pocono Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins Glen International, and Dover Motor Speedway. They have large partnerships outside of motorsports, including the U.S. Open, AHL partnerships with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins, and MILB with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

