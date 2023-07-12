Stewart-Haas Racing: New Hampshire NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Cole Custer and the No. 00 Haas Automation team look to keep the momentum rolling as they head into Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. A solid third-place finish in last Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway netted Custer his 11th consecutive top-10 finish and his second top-five in a row. Custer ran in the top-12 for a majority of the race and, in a fuel- saving call, was able to bypass his competitors on a NASCAR overtime restart to jump from 10th to third. It was his best finish on a superspeedway-style track and his best finish since the Atlanta repave and reconfiguration. Custer now has the longest top-10 streak of any driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. • Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200 will mark Custer’s fourth Xfinity Series start at New Hampshire. In his three prior starts from 2017 to 2019, he never finished outside the top-10. His best finish was a second-place run in his last Xfinity Series race there in July 2019, when he was bested only by race-winner Christopher Bell. Custer also has seven New Hampshire starts outside of the Xfinity Series – three in the NASCAR Cup Series, three in the NASCAR Truck Series, and one in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Two of those were wins – the 2014 NASCAR Truck Series race and the 2013 K&N Pro Series race. • Custer will be pulling double duty for the second weekend in a row as he’ll also be behind the wheel of the No. 51 BioHaven / Jacob Companies Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing in Sunday’s Crayon 301 Cup Series race. • Custer has been on a roll for the past 11 weeks since the April 1 race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. It’s a stretch that includes two race wins and three pole qualifying efforts, and most importantly has put him in a strong position for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. He’s jumped to third in the driver standings from the 10th position he held prior to Richmond. He is now 45 points behind John Hunter Nemechek, the regular-season championship leader. Custer’s streak of 11 top-10s in a row began with his fifth-place result at Richmond. With only nine races left before the playoffs begin Sept. 15 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Custer is looking to close the points gap even further and take home not only more wins, but the regular-season championship trophy.