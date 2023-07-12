Joe Graf Jr. - No. 19 Rocky's Ace Hardware Toyota GR Supra Preview- Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

No. 19 Rocky’s Ace Hardware Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Joe Graf Jr. heads to Loudon, New Hampshire for the Ambetter Health 200 this weekend where he will get behind the wheel of the No.19 Rocky’s Ace Hardware Toyota GR Supra for the fourth time this year. In Graf Jr.’s last start at the one-mile oval, he wheeled his way from a 26 place starting position to a 12 place finish, which was his second-best finish of the 2022 season. Now returning to the track in Joe Gibbs Racing equipment, Graf Jr. is an under-the-radar name to look out for when the green flag drops on Saturday. GETTING UP TO SPEED: Joe Graf Jr. has spent the majority of the season piloting the No. 38 entry for RSS Racing. Between his time in the No. 38 and the No.19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra, Graf Jr. has worked his way to 21 st in the NXS driver standings, highlighted by a 7 th place finish in Daytona and 4 laps led this past week in Atlanta.

RACE INFO: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 15th at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

From the Driver’s Seat:

Joe Graf Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Rocky’s Ace Hardware Toyota GR Supra

What are your expectations going into this weekend after a strong run here last year?

“I’m hoping to go out there, run strong, and compete for all 200 laps. I’m excited about my opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 19 and I know Jason (Ratcliff) has worked hard to get this car ready. Especially with Loudon being one of my favorite tracks, I’m looking forward to going out there and putting together a quality performance on Saturday.

JGR PR