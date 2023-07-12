Big Machine Racing - New Hampshire Advance

Overview
Event: Ambetter Health 200
Date: Saturday July 15, 2030
Time: 3:00 pm eastern
Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway 1122 NH-106, Loudon, NH
Layout: 1.058 mile asphalt and granite oval “The Magic Mile”
Laps: 200
Miles: 211.6 miles
Stage Lengths: 45/90/200
TV: USA Network
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN
Notes of Interest:
“We are in the thick of the summer stretch and it feels like our whole Big Machine Racing team is really gelling,” says Parker Kligerman. “Multiple top 10’s and more often than not, knocking on the door of the top 5… this is exactly the consistency and improvement we need to build a nice buffer into the playoffs. In Atlanta we had a top 5 car, and were one moment away from even better. As we enter New Hampshire, this is cool for me because we have two northeast races in a row which are close to my home. For the first time all year, I will get to go home to Connecticut and head to the track from there. I love New Hampshire and think we can have a really good day to continue this awesome summer momentum!”
Driver Points: 434, ranked #12
Parker will be at the New England Racing Museum Friday at 3p to meet fans.
https://twitter.com/pkligerman
No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster
Driver: Parker Kligerman Hometown: Westport, CT
Team Manager: Keith Barnwell
Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue
Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger
Engineer: Cody McKenzie
Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller
Mechanic: Thomas Tucker
Spotter: Brandon McReynolds
Shop Foreman: Artie Haire
Shop Support: Jeff Sennett
Suspension: Tommy Machek
Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack
Front Changer: Bryan Backus
Fueler: Justin White
Jack: Doug Warrick
Rear Changer: Marcus Horton
Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal
Hauler Driver: Jackson White
