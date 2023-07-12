Big Machine Racing - New Hampshire Advance

Overview

Event: Ambetter Health 200

Date: Saturday July 15, 2030

Time: 3:00 pm eastern

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway 1122 NH-106, Loudon, NH

Layout: 1.058 mile asphalt and granite oval “The Magic Mile”

Laps: 200

Miles: 211.6 miles

Stage Lengths: 45/90/200

TV: USA Network

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN

Notes of Interest:

“We are in the thick of the summer stretch and it feels like our whole Big Machine Racing team is really gelling,” says Parker Kligerman. “Multiple top 10’s and more often than not, knocking on the door of the top 5… this is exactly the consistency and improvement we need to build a nice buffer into the playoffs. In Atlanta we had a top 5 car, and were one moment away from even better. As we enter New Hampshire, this is cool for me because we have two northeast races in a row which are close to my home. For the first time all year, I will get to go home to Connecticut and head to the track from there. I love New Hampshire and think we can have a really good day to continue this awesome summer momentum!”

Driver Points: 434, ranked #12

Parker will be at the New England Racing Museum Friday at 3p to meet fans.

No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster

Driver: Parker Kligerman Hometown: Westport, CT

Team Manager: Keith Barnwell

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger

Engineer: Cody McKenzie

Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller

Mechanic: Thomas Tucker

Spotter: Brandon McReynolds

Shop Foreman: Artie Haire

Shop Support: Jeff Sennett

Suspension: Tommy Machek

Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack

Front Changer: Bryan Backus

Fueler: Justin White

Jack: Doug Warrick

Rear Changer: Marcus Horton

Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal

Hauler Driver: Jackson White

BMR PR