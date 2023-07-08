Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Atlanta Motor Speedway; July 8, 2023

Track; Atlanta Motor Speedway– Quad-Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Alsco Uniforms 250; 163 Laps –40/40/83; 251.02 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; July 8, 2023 8:00 PM ET

TV: USA Network, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) - Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 Bommarito.com/ EasyCare/ FVP

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; Similar fashion to the Spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday night's Alsco Uniforms 250.









– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams will move directly into qualifying at 4:05 PM ET Saturday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s nights Alsco Uniforms 250. In 2023, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. Parker Retzlaff is scheduled to go out on track 20th for his qualifying lap. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network (USA) and the NBC Sports App at 4:05 PM ET.



– Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 will mark Retzlaff’s second start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS). In Retzlaff’s debut at AMS in March for the Raptor King of Tough 250 the young Wisconsin driver would start in the 17th position and run in the Top-15 the entire race before getting taken about by another driver with nine laps remaining. Retzlaff would retire to the garage early with a 27th place finish.



Featured Partners







- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







- FMP/FVP; FMP is a multi-generational, family-owned company that prides itself on servicing the unique needs of our customers. We provide premium, original equipment (OE) and name brand automotive parts, serving as the total solution for independent service centers, dealerships, fleets, and wholesale customers. Learn more about FMP at FactorMotorParts.com



FVP is a leading supplier of maintenance products and accessories for the automotive industry. Their products are designed to deliver the quality and performance that drivers and technician’s demand. See all FVP has to offer by visiting them online at FVPParts.com







- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.









Jeb Burton– No. 27 Alsco Uniforms

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

– Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday nights NXS Alsco Uniforms 250 will mark Burton’s seventh NXS start at AMS. In six previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 13.5 with a 99.9% lap completion rate completing 987 laps of the possible 988. Burton has two Top-10 finishes with a best of second coming in 2021 after starting 11th. Burton has finished in Top-25 in all of his six starts at Atlanta. In the Spring Burton would start in the 16th position and get caught up in an early accident. The No. 27 team repaired the damage and Burton would work his way back into the Top-10 before getting crossed up on the final lap dropping him back to a 16th place finish.

