Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Atlanta Motor Speedway July NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, including next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome back CoverSeal® as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday night’s Alsco Uniforms 250. The annual summer trip to the New York of the south will mark the third time the company has been represented with RSS Racing and Joe Graf Jr. this season. CoverSeal® supported the organization in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February and at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April. We Have You COVERED: Racing fans know the importance of keeping cars in top-quality condition, and they can extend an unmatched level of care toward their own vehicles with CoverSeal®. These covers don’t just protect vehicles from nature’s damage: whether fans plan to tailgate at the track or barbecue in the backyard, CoverSeal® craftsmanship can protect grills and furniture when not in use. The CoverSeal® weighted apron helps seal the cover to the ground on each version, making the cover easy to use and hard to beat. Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 48 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 CoverSeal® Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, July 8, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring CoverSeal® in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway on Saturday night. In his previous five starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 23rd earned in the March 19, 2022, running of the Nalley Cars 250 after starting 23rd for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Overall, he has an average finish of 26.3 at Atlanta. He has also completed 983 of 988 laps for a 99.5 percent lap completion. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 54 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.6 and an average result of 25.7. Joe Graf Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 109 career Xfinity Series starts since 2020, Graf has earned three top-10 finishes, including a career-best seventh-place finish in the 2023 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway in February. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 25.7. Chicago Street Course | The Loop 121 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Course, Joe Graf Jr. and the RSS Racing team were a part of history. Graf was one of 38 starters in the inaugural The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Course. Aboard his No. 38 Gtechniq EXOv5 Ford Mustang, he started 35th and quickly raced into the top 30. Unfortunately, an early pit stop put him 33rd for a restart which was then thwarted by lightning and because of adverse weather conditions Saturday and into Sunday morning, the race was never restarted and was deemed concluded after just 25 laps leaving the driver and team trapped. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 280th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his 12th from the track nestled in the Peach State. In his previous 279 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang and Xfinity Series rookie Kyle Sieg will make his return in the No. 28 Cedar Ridge Landscaping Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 318th career Xfinity Series start overall and 14th at Atlanta. Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 34th career Xfinity Series start and his fourth at Atlanta.