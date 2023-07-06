NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut on Deck for Greg Van Alst at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The wait is almost over. The 2023 ARCA Menards Series Daytona race winner Greg Van Alst will make his highly awaited NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for Alpha Prime Racing in Saturday night’s Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The Anderson, Ind. native has dreamt of this moment ever since he was a child and now more than nearly three decades into his racing career – the most important start in his racing career is on deck this weekend at the Hampton, Ga. track.

“I cannot believe it’s almost here,” said Van Alst with a smile. “I literally have been counting down the days. I am so excited. I can’t even begin to tell you.

"While I have this overwhelming excitement, I know that when I climb aboard that car for qualifying on Saturday afternoon I have a job to do.

“And believe me, I plan to do my job well.”

Van Alst knows that his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at a track that is now being classified as a hybrid superspeedway will present plenty of learning opportunities, but Van Alst, the former CRA | ARCA Late Model champion is poised to digest the learning curve this weekend but still mount his Alpha Prime Racing team a competitive finish.

“There isn’t one thought in my mind that says this is going to be easy,” continued Van Alst. “I know that. This series provides some of the most exhilarating racing in the sport and it is full of talented drivers and powerful teams.

“I am hoping that my years of racing – and having to do most of it as an owner and driver will earn me the respect of my competitors and we can go out and have a successful Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta

and build for our future together.”

Van Alst said he is aiming for a top-20 finish in his Xfinity Series debut and anything beyond that is a small victory for himself as a driver.

“I’ve never been thrown into a race with just qualifying and racing but that’s what is going to happen at Atlanta and that’s OK by me,” sounded Van Alst. “I know that my Alpha Prime Racing guys are bringing me a competitive car and believe me I plan to go out there and get us the best starting position possible and then let the dominoes fall for the race.

“I’d love a top-20 finish on Saturday night. Anything above that is a small victory knowing the competition we are facing and just how close the series is as a whole. I am hoping that some of my superspeedway success will transition in some capacity at Atlanta on Saturday, but we’ll just see how it happens.

“I’m looking forward to racing with my Alpha Prime Racing teammates Jeffrey Earnhardt and Ryan Ellis. It is going to be an emotional weekend for sure, but one of the most memorable days of my life. I can’t wait for Saturday."

Van Alst has brought longtime marketing partner CB Fabricating with him as the primary partner on his No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for the July 8 race.

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.

Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.

CB Fabricating has been a backbone partner for Van Alst dating back to his ARCA | CRA championship in 2019, then his ARCA Menards Series tenure which relaunched in 2021 and continues on a part-time schedule this season.

With the recent passing of Bruce Van Alst (Greg’s father), racing at Atlanta will mean even more to me,” said CB Fabricating founder Chris Barkdull. “Bruce would tell me about taking Greg and his other son Matt to the Cup race at Atlanta when they were younger.

“It was one of their favorite tracks so when the opportunity to race there came up I thought it would be awesome for Bruce to watch Greg race there. Little did we know at that time how sick Bruce was.

“I can only say how blessed I have been as well as my company to be able to be a part of the racing community. I know we should not be prideful, but I think I will be for a moment. I’m looking forward to Atlanta this weekend.”

Van Alst says having CB Fabricating and Barkdull continue their relationship and expand to the NASCAR Xfinity Series means more to him than words could ever express.

“None of this would be possible without Chris,” added Van Alst. “He has been a partner within my racing team for many years now, but to have his support for one of the biggest races of my life is priceless. I wish my Dad could be around to watch in person, but I know he’ll be supporting us spiritually.

“I am proud to represent CB Fabricating in my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut and look forward to bringing home a strong result not only for Chris but the entire Alpha Prime Racing team.”

Additional details on the remainder of Van Alst’s racing schedule will be released in due course.

Since 2002, Van Alst has 36 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of first (win) at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (Feb. 2023). Overall, he has earned one win, three top-five and 17 top-10 finishes and holds an average series finish of 14.0. He finished a career-high fifth in the championship standings in 2022.

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

For more on CB Fabricating, please visit CBFabricating.com and like them on Facebook (CB Fabricating).

The Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 17th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Qualifying begins on Sat. July 8 from 4:05 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the evening shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 (Satellite Radio). All times are local (Eastern).

Greg Van Alst PR