Mason Massey to Honor Fallen Mentor at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Mason Massey is excited to return to his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway, for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race running the Alsco Uniforms 250. He is returning to the site of his best career NASCAR finish, a 6th place finish in the Spring 2022 Xfinity Series race, and honoring his former mentor Beau Slocumb.



Slocumb was an up and coming racer that started his career on the ¼ mile bullring at Atlanta Motor Speedway and progressed up to the ARCA Racing Series. While chasing his dreams, Beau also mentored young drivers in Bandolero and Legend car racing. Slocumb had an impressive resume’ that led him to 131 feature wins as a racecar driver before he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2009. After fighting the disease for two years, he lost his life at the young age of 26, coincidentally the same age of Massey as he continues to chase his dreams of racing in NASCAR’s highest levels as a full time driver.



Massey will have his number 08 Chevrolet Camaro designed to match Slocumb’s popular bright orange and camouflage look that he raced for years around the Southeast. “It’s really cool to be able to honor Beau at both of our home track. He was a heck of a racecar driver and definitely someone that I always looked up to. I am looking forward to representing Beau Saturday night at Atlanta in the 08 orange and camouflage hot rod, “ said Massey



Buster Slocumb, father of Beau added, “Our family is excited to see Beau’s old paint scheme represented on Mason’s car this weekend in Atlanta. Beau loved racing Thursday Thunder at Atlanta and mentoring many kids over the years, including Mason. We are honored that his life and racing career are still impacting the younger generation today. Thank you to Bryan Hill, Joey Clanton, Tony Gresham and the Massey family for making this happen. Thank you especially to Mason for honoring Beau in this way.”



Massey will be driving the #08 Chevrolet Camaro for SS Greenlight Racing with support from Special Olympics Georgia, John Thornton Chevrolet, A-Z Companies, Live Oak Plantation, Bryan Hill, Joey Clanton Motorsports, and HUMBL.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Saturday, July 8th at 8PM EST. Live coverage of the Alsco Uniforms 250 will be broadcasted on the USA Network, PRN and Sirius XM. For more information about Mason Massey , follow him on Instagram/Twitter @Mason_Massey and on Facebook at Mason Massey Racing.

SS Greenlight Racing PR