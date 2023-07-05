RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway

"The first Atlanta race ended after only 10 laps for the No. 26 team, so I’ve been really looking forward to this weekend to finally get redemption. We were in contention late in the race at Talladega before getting caught up in a crash. We haven’t had any luck so far on the superspeedways, but we’ve run smart races and eventually the results will swing in our favor. We’re coming off a solid top-10 finish last week in Chicago, but ultimately we’re searching for Sam Hunt Racing’s first win, and I feel like this weekend is as good a time as ever to make it happen. Bring on Saturday night."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra