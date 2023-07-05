Thursday, Jul 06

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Jul 05 90
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Alsco Uniforms 250
  • Date: Saturday, July 8
  • Time: 8:00PM ET
  • Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 163 laps / 251.02 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 40 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Stage 2: 40 laps, ends Lap 80
  • Final Stage: 83 laps, ends Lap 163
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • NO PRACTICE
 
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, July 8
  • Time: 4:00PM ET
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS ATLANTA STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 20th
Best Finish: 23rd
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 6
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th (Ferrucci - 2021)
Best Finish: 13th (Earnhardt - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway under the lights this Saturday night.
 
  • Grala is hot off of a 10th-place finish in NASCAR's inaugural street-race set in downtown Chicago. Grala finished 10th after starting 25th.
 
  • Grala will make his third career NXS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
  • This weekend will mark his second start on the track's new configuration.
 
  • Island Brands USA's CRUSH branding is back on board of the No. 26 for its third of multiple races in 2023.
  • About CRUSH: CRUSH, a flavored malt beverage, was debuted by Island Brands USA in March and began primary partnership campaign with Sam Hunt Racing and Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway. For more information, visit IslandBrandsUSA.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"The first Atlanta race ended after only 10 laps for the No. 26 team, so I’ve been really looking forward to this weekend to finally get redemption. We were in contention late in the race at Talladega before getting caught up in a crash. We haven’t had any luck so far on the superspeedways, but we’ve run smart races and eventually the results will swing in our favor. We’re coming off a solid top-10 finish last week in Chicago, but ultimately we’re searching for Sam Hunt Racing’s first win, and I feel like this weekend is as good a time as ever to make it happen. Bring on Saturday night."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Cole Custer Claims Inaugural Chicago Street Race Win RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Atlanta Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.