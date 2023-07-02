RCR NXS Race Recap: Chicago Street Race

"Not the weather we were hoping to have here at the Chicago Street Course, but what a weekend for our industry. A lot of effort and time on the simulator was put in to be as prepared as possible and it showed in our on-track performance. Our No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet was solid from the moment we hit the track yesterday, and we were able to get a top-five starting position in qualifying. We knew that was going to be key to having a good day. Once we got into the race, I quickly moved into third-place, but I needed lateral grip everywhere. I was having to get the nose pointed before putting down the throttle hard. On the last restart, the car in front of me spun its tires and I lost two spots there. As much as I would have loved to go back to green today, I'm okay with our top-five finish and moving on to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Excited to be back home in Georgia next week." -Austin Hill