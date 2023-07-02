RCR NXS Race Recap: Chicago Street Race

|
"There was no question that we had a fast Whelen Chevrolet this weekend at the Chicago Street Course. As we showed in practice and qualifying, our No. 2 Camaro was really fast. Unfortunately, on the final run of qualifying, I got loose and hit the wall. It took my team a lot of hard work to get our backup car ready for the race. After starting from the rear, I was able to make up a lot of ground and steadily move my way forward. The car was decent and we gained even more track position by staying out. When the red flag came out yesterday, we were one spot shy of the top-10. It would have been great to get the race restarted today, because I strongly believe that we had a good shot at winning the race, but the weather had other plans today. Big thanks to my Richard Childress Racing team for all their efforts in preparing two really fast cars. On to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week."
-Sheldon Creed