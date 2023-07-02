Sunday, Jul 02

RCR NXS Race Recap: Chicago Street Race

Xfinity Series News
Sheldon Creed and No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound from Qualifying Wreck to Finish in the 11th Position at the Chicago Street Course
 

"There was no question that we had a fast Whelen Chevrolet this weekend at the Chicago Street Course. As we showed in practice and qualifying, our No. 2 Camaro was really fast. Unfortunately, on the final run of qualifying, I got loose and hit the wall. It took my team a lot of hard work to get our backup car ready for the race. After starting from the rear, I was able to make up a lot of ground and steadily move my way forward. The car was decent and we gained even more track position by staying out. When the red flag came out yesterday, we were one spot shy of the top-10. It would have been great to get the race restarted today, because I strongly believe that we had a good shot at winning the race, but the weather had other plans today. Big thanks to my Richard Childress Racing team for all their efforts in preparing two really fast cars. On to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Team Capture Top-Five Finish in Rain-Shortened Race at the Chicago Street Course
 

"Not the weather we were hoping to have here at the Chicago Street Course, but what a weekend for our industry. A lot of effort and time on the simulator was put in to be as prepared as possible and it showed in our on-track performance. Our No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet was solid from the moment we hit the track yesterday, and we were able to get a top-five starting position in qualifying. We knew that was going to be key to having a good day. Once we got into the race, I quickly moved into third-place, but I needed lateral grip everywhere. I was having to get the nose pointed before putting down the throttle hard. On the last restart, the car in front of me spun its tires and I lost two spots there. As much as I would have loved to go back to green today, I'm okay with our top-five finish and moving on to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Excited to be back home in Georgia next week."

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

